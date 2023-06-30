A thermal wellness spa is set to open on Granville Island this summer (PHOTOS)

Vancouver’s most unique spa is getting a new location.

Circle Wellness is opening its flagship Granville Island location this August.

Space has been coveted at the waitlisted original location on Industrial Avenue, and fanfare will no doubt follow at the new thermal spa, which will be right next to the Granville Island Hotel.

Circle Wellness is a private, entirely self-guided experience that fuses both ancient rituals and modern technology through five wellness therapies.

Guests won’t find traditional spa services here like a massage or any actual practitioners on-site, but rather experience a thermal wellness experience that will include wet, hot, and cold phases through a Himalayan salt room sauna, cold plunge pool, and more.

“We are thrilled to be launching our Granville Island location this summer! This project has been two years in making and has taken a full team of designers, consultants, and contractors continually working through innovative solutions to bring our collective vision to life,” CEO Scott Emslie said to Daily Hive.

“We have transformed sea containers into a state-of-the-art wellness sanctuary that is the first of its kind anywhere in the world. We can’t wait to share this special experience with Vancouver,” he also added of the unique space.

The experience begins in an open-air shower, which can be enjoyed sitting or standing to cleanse and unwind before the 90- or 120-minute journey.

Next, guests will immerse in the cedar soaking tub which is filled with non-chlorinated water (the tub is drained and cleaned between sessions for each visitor). The space blends design elements from the Pacific Northwest and Asia for an elevated rustic vibe that feels like nature’s oasis in the middle of the city.

Step three takes one to the WelPod, perhaps the most unique space (and most photographed) within Circle Wellness at its original location. Himalayan salt walls encase this ancient-inspired sauna, which is kept to a mild 50 degrees Celsius. Described as a multi-sensory experience, each and every detail of this room is meticulously curated with music, lighting, aromatics, and airflow.

Himalayan salt is known to help relax the body, drain toxins, as well as improve blood flow and breathing, per studies. Beyond that, the pink-hued rocks, which hail from South Asia, are believed to improve moods.

The cold plunge follows the relaxing sauna session as guests will breathe deep to brave an extreme temperature change. Inflammation reduction and a circulation boost are two of the main benefits of this step, also working to reduce swelling and any pain.

Guests finish their circuit with a heated stone bed. Lounge in this open-air, outdoor space in the rain — as it can add to the experience — or shine as you unwind with this last step.

Clothing is optional during your session (so bring a swimsuit if you don’t want to be totally naked), which can be booked for either 90 or 120 minutes. Guests are also welcome to bring partners or a +1, as the circuit can be enjoyed for up to two at the same time.

Towels, water, tea, skincare products, and soap for both hair and body are provided.

Self-care, healing, and wellness are core pillars of the spa’s innovative experience, which also aims to inspire the mind.

Circle Wellness has released a limited number of gift cards that will allow holders to have priority access to their booking calendar.