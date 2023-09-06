Drivers say they were tricked into fuelling up on premium gas at Metro Vancouver stations

A driver in Metro Vancouver is warning others to pay attention when fuelling at the pump as they noticed something fishy at a local gas station.

This week, a Reddit user, who goes by Chowdler, shared a video of their recent trip to a Chevron in Burnaby after they noticed they were being charged more than advertised for regular fuel.

In the video, regular fuel can be seen to be priced at $198.9. However, once the person tried to fill up on the regular-grade gasoline, the price seemingly jumped to a premium-grade option, which cost $214.9.

The person who shared the video said they spoke to an employee at the station who “shrugged us off.”

“It happened 3 times – the first time I didn’t catch it until I had filled up most the tank. It would also randomly go between the 89 and 91 octane,” the Reddit post reads.

“Cost me $12, which is only a mild kick in the pants, but still a piss off.”

It’s unclear what caused the price discrepancy, but often, when gas stations run out of regular fuel, drivers can upgrade to premium fuel to fill up their tanks. However, there is often signage when stations run out of fuel.

Other drivers in the region replied, saying they had a similar experience while fuelling up at different stations.

One person said, “Same thing happened to me in an esso [gas] station in Surrey! Some shady shit going on!!!”

“Had a similar issue at the North Road Shell last week. Sent an email to Shell and they credited me the difference in points,” another person commented.