"Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino has died

American actor Paul Sorvino, known best for his role as Paulie Cicero in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas, has died.

Sorvino was 83 at the time of his death, which occurred at a hospital due to natural causes in Jacksonville, Florida, according to his publicist Roger Neal.

Mira Sorvino, the actor’s daughter, tweeted about her father’s death on Monday.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” she said. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars, Dad, as you ascend.”

The New Yorker was born to an Italian immigrant on April 13, 1939, in Brooklyn. He had been experiencing health problems for a few years before his death.

His last film, The Birthday Cake, was a crime thriller that came out in 2021. He appeared in several TV productions, including Law & Order, Bad Blood, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and most recently, Godfather of Harlem.

Sorvino is survived by his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, three children — Mira, Michael, and Amanda — and five grandchildren.