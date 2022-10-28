Everyone's thinking the same thing about Netflix's "The Good Nurse"

(Spoilers ahead)

Netflix’s new movie The Good Nurse dropped on October 26, and it’s generating quite the buzz online.

Starring Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, the movie premiered during the recent Toronto International Film Festival. But unlike the Netflix series Dahmer, The Good Nurse is told from the perspective of Cullen’s coworker, Loughren. She was instrumental in helping the police in their investigation after Cullen was suspected to be responsible for the deaths of patients in hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where he worked as a nurse.

Due to company cover-ups and staffing shortages, Cullen was able to move from one hospital to another despite mounting suspicions from other coworkers about his involvement in patient deaths.

For some viewers though, The Good Nurse is not just a horror movie about a real-life serial killer. Instead, Twitter users are pointing out that the movie shows the more terrifying realities of the broken state of healthcare in the US.

The Good Nurse is a horror movie. But it isn’t because of the nurse mercy killing people. Nope. It’s a horror movie because of the horrifying state of American healthcare. Especially in shitty fucking terrible states that don’t provide their people any sort of safety net. — Quetzal (@Tezencatli) October 28, 2022

I just finished watching The Good Nurse and it was very disturbing that this happened in real life. As someone who is in the middle of applying to nursing school it just makes me sick to my stomach that there are people out there that do this & some people turn a blind eye to it — Maleigha (@wonderland19893) October 28, 2022

If you want a glimpse into what goes on in the healthcare industry, watch The Good Nurse. Based on a true story, it shows how hospitals ignored & covered up murders by a nurse to avoid liability. I believe the exact same principles are at play with the covid debacle. — Buffy 🕯🕯- BuffySu58183737 on GETTR (@BuffySu58183737) October 27, 2022

In the movie, it’s revealed that Loughren has a serious health condition called cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood. However, she continues to work despite struggling for breath because she doesn’t have health insurance.

Something I took away from The Good Nurse is that this poor woman nearly worked herself to death bc of the shitty health insurance situation/scam that is America…and she worked in healthcare ffs!!! We are messed up. #TheGoodNurse — Just Andrea🌻🇺🇦 (@Andee_Stewart) October 27, 2022

