Everyone's thinking the same thing about Netflix's "The Good Nurse"

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Oct 28 2022, 6:59 pm
The Good Nurse/Touchwood PR

(Spoilers ahead)

Netflix’s new movie The Good Nurse dropped on October 26, and it’s generating quite the buzz online.

Starring Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, the movie premiered during the recent Toronto International Film Festival. But unlike the Netflix series Dahmer, The Good Nurse is told from the perspective of Cullen’s coworker, Loughren. She was instrumental in helping the police in their investigation after Cullen was suspected to be responsible for the deaths of patients in hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where he worked as a nurse.

Due to company cover-ups and staffing shortages, Cullen was able to move from one hospital to another despite mounting suspicions from other coworkers about his involvement in patient deaths.

Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren in “The Good Nurse”/JoJo Whilden/Netflix

For some viewers though, The Good Nurse is not just a horror movie about a real-life serial killer. Instead, Twitter users are pointing out that the movie shows the more terrifying realities of the broken state of healthcare in the US.

In the movie, it’s revealed that Loughren has a serious health condition called cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood. However, she continues to work despite struggling for breath because she doesn’t have health insurance.

Last year, a Canadian woman made headlines for pretending to be a registered nurse in BC. Brigitte Cleroux has 15 charges against her after using the name of a real registered nurse to provide medical care to patients at a BC hospital.

