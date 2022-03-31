Canadian coffee chain partners with Indigo to open cafes at select locations

Starbucks who? Indigo has partnered with a new coffee chain to open cafes at select bookstores across Canada.

According to the Canadian retailer, they have teamed up with Good Earth Cafes Ltd. as they aim to convert their available cafe space “with a market by market, and sometimes store by store” approach.

“We’re excited to partner with Good Earth Coffeehouse to bring their elevated experience to our customers,” said Peter Ruis, President of Indigo.

“With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit. Good Earth prides itself in being a community coffeehouse with good food, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers an opportunity to enjoy the space and connect with one another while they shop with us.”

For Indigo shoppers, it is uncertain whether these new cafes will replace current Starbucks-occupied spaces.

Back in March of 2021, the Calgary-based chain said it planned on acquiring locations across the country that were “abandoned” by Starbucks.

“Our big push right now is into the GTA; we’re definitely looking to take a number of locations with the Toronto region and probably down into southwestern Ontario as well,” said Michael Going, founder and CEO of Good Earth Cafes Ltd.

“We don’t have a number; we’re just looking at the real estate. We’re looking at not taking over some of their poorer [performing] locations; we’re looking at ones that have strong traffic and sales for them.”

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 40 locations in six Canadian provinces.

Daily Hive has reached out to Indigo for more information.