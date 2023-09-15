This adventure park in the Rockies is a thrill-seeker's paradise (PHOTOS)

If you’ve wanted to free fall into a Rocky Mountain canyon and swing over a beautiful waterfall, pack your bags and take a trip to Golden, BC.

For a lot of Trans Canada travellers, Golden is a place you stop in to get gas and use the facilities before you carry on to your final destination. But did you know there is an adventure park nestled in the mountains of Golden that boasts fun for thrill-seekers of all ages?

Enter: the Golden Skybridge.

While named simply after the bridge, this attraction offers more than a nerve-wracking walk on Canada’s highest suspension bridge (which floats some 426 feet/130 metres above the canyon, by the way).

If you manage to muster the strength to cross the bridge to the other side of the canyon, you’ll find a fun tree-top challenge. The wonderful staff here will help you into your harness and make sure you’re safely locked in before you climb up into the trees to make your way through this obstacle course in the sky.

Further down the mountain path, you’ll happen upon the mountain coaster, which was one of our personal favourite parts of this park. You can ride solo or with a buddy and after the coaster tows you to the top of the track, you fly down the mountain, winding through the trees for a giggle-inducing ride. You control the speed, too — so you can go as fast (or as slow) as you like! We could’ve ridden this all day.

There are also a couple of photo ops and, of course, stunning views.

To get back to the other side of the canyon, you have two options: walk another suspension bridge or soar across on the 1,000-foot-long, 500-foot-high zipline.

While the zipline is higher (and sounds scarier), we opted for the 20-second-or-so flight over walking another bridge.

Again, the friendly and excellent staff strapped us into our harnesses and onto the line and prepped us to take to the air. After final safety checks and a cool countdown to launch, off we went, gliding back to the other side.

On the home base side of the park, there are playgrounds for pint-sized adventurers, a rock-climbing wall, axe-throwing, giant chess and tic-tac-toe games, and a CANYON SWING!

If you’ve never heard of a canyon swing, you’re essentially strapped onto a bungee-like line before you free fall for a few seconds until the line catches and swings you through the canyon. If you’re an adrenaline junkie (or can face your fears enough to do it), this is a breathtaking experience — in more ways than one!

There is also a food and beverage stand and a lovely gift shop. You can easily spend a day here, especially if you are taking the whole family.

The author of this story was hosted by Pursuit.