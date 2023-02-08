Impawsibly cute golden retriever puppies to be up for adoption in BC (PHOTOS)

Almost two dozen sweet, healthy, and absolutely ADORABLE golden retrievers have been taken into the BC SPCA and they are just the latest example of a post-COVID influx of dogs the society is facing.

A breeder near Quesnel dropped off 21 golden retrievers — 17 of which were puppies.

The SPCA said it appreciates that the breeder reached out to ensure the dogs find a loving home and encourages folks to contact the society if they need help.

“But the surge in large-scale intakes is definitely putting a strain on our resources,” Eileen Drever with the SPCA said.

Young animals particularly need extra care and attention, so Drever added, “This places pressure not only on the staff and resources in our facilities but on our network of foster families, who help us care for these animals.”

One reason the BC SPCA is seeing a record number of several pups being brought in at once is that people who set up breeding operations during the COVID-19 pandemic closed.

“People were very keen to get pets during the isolation of COVID and we saw an increase in the number of people breeding animals during that time. Now that people are back to work and to their regular routines, the market has dropped off and we are getting calls for help from breeders who are overwhelmed with the number of animals in their care,” Drever explained.

In addition, the senior officer said there’d been an increase in the number of complaints the BC SPCA Helpline is receiving about animal neglect by overwhelmed breeders.

The golden retrievers the SPCA recently took in have been transported to different SPCA locations. There they will wait for medical clearance before being placed for adoption.

“We know that there are so many dogs out there who need to come in. Our goal is to find space for these animals as quickly as possible so that we can bring them into our care and get them on the path to their new life. We really need the public’s help to make this happen,” Drever said.