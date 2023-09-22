A Golden Retriever who got lucky enough to see two humpback whales swimming close to shore on the Sunshine Coast this week had the most adorable and overjoyed reaction — and it was all caught on video by his owner.

Noodle the Golden was on the rocky shore when two humpbacks came to the surface. The whales captured Noodle’s attention, and he stood tense with excitement as one breached and blew a spray of mist from its blowhole.

Next, Noodle decided he wanted a closer look — and jumped in the water to swim toward the whale.

He returned before reaching it, though, and immediately began excited zoomies on the shore.

Noodle’s owner, Lauren Read, told Daily Hive that seeing the two whales was a “magical moment.”

She uploaded footage to Instagram this week, sharing Noodle’s excitement with the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noodle the Golden Retriever (@thehungrynoodle)

Humpback whales can grow up to 16 metres long and are recognized by their distinctively small dorsal fin that rests two-thirds of the way down their body on a pronounced hump visible when they dive.