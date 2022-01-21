M&M's reveals a new inclusive look for their beloved characters

M&M’s has given its classic, colourful characters a fresh new look in an effort to create a world where “everyone feels they belong.”

The Mars Inc. candy brand shared all the details surrounding the upgrade on Thursday, including changing some characters’ footwear.

In the press release, the brand highlights that as part of the “evolved M&M’S brand’s strategy built on purpose,” their goal is to increase the sense of belonging for “10 million people” across the globe by 2025.

“M&M’S has long been committed to creating colourful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong,” said Cathryn Sleight, Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley.

“As one of the world’s most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M’S?”

Along with this focus, the chocolate brand also gave their Green and Brown characters some new footwear, swapping Green’s knee-high booties for a pair of sneakers and Brown’s high heels with a lower pair, including a new set of glasses.

The brand calls the changes a “fresh, modern take on the looks” of their characters and more “nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”

According to the release, other changes include the use of different shapes and sizes of M&M’S lentils to promote inclusivity and an updated tone of voice that is more diverse, welcoming, and unifying while still being witty and humorous.

“We’re excited to reveal our new M&M’S brand look and feel, which fans will see come to life across all M&M’S touchpoints around the globe,” said Jane Hwang, Global Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley.

The candymaker also created a one-minute video, “For All Funkind,” that you can watch below.