Crash that closed Coquihalla for 12 hours now a criminal investigation

Criminal charges are being considered for a semi-truck driver who hit three passenger vehicles on BC’s Coquihalla Highway Monday afternoon.

The serious crash closed the highway from approximately 2 pm until after 2 am Wednesday. Cpl. Mike Moore with BC Highway Patrol said the semi-truck collided with three passenger vehicles on a section of the highway that was busy amid construction-related lane closures.

Luggage from one of the smashed passenger vehicles was strewn across the road, and a blue tarp could be seen covering the car. Another passenger vehicle was smashed at the front, and broken-off pieces from a third car could be seen on the highway.

Two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene, transporting one occupant to hospital with serious injuries and another with more minor injuries. The semi-truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The BC Highway Patrol Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the case, police said in a Tuesday news release.

“Potential charges under the Criminal Code and/or BC Motor Vehicle Act have not been ruled out,” Moore said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 5 just south of the Great Bear Snowshed. The highway was closed in both directions initially, before northbound lanes reopened.

The incident caused congestion for people travelling between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, and the closure created a ripple-effect of delays on other highways.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-came footage of what happened is asked to contact BC Highway Parol at 604-702-4039.