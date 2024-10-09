A Vancouver family lost everything when their Strathcona home was engulfed by 100-foot flames in a three-alarm fire this week. Now, the community is rallying to help get them back on their feet.

Nathan Farrell and Naomi Stinton lived with their two children in one of the three houses involved in the Monday night fire. It took 55 firefighters to bring the blaze under control, which was complicated by the gas line that ruptured behind one of the houses.

Everyone made it out alive, but 11 people lost their homes that night.

“They lost everything they own, including their ID,” Nathan’s sister, Cynthia Farrell, wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family.

Donations have poured in, with nearly $30,000 raised less than two days after the fire.

“Nathan and Naomi are kind people who are caring members of their community and they really need a leg up in dealing with this extreme loss,” Cynthia wrote.

They need help replacing the items they lost and securing a new place to live. Nathan’s parents have also been sharing a link to the GoFundMe on Facebook.

Firefighters and police haven’t yet said what started the fire. That’s still under investigation.

Daily Hive has reached out to the family for comment.