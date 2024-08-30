3 goalies Canucks could acquire with Silovs and Demko hurt

The Vancouver Canucks are facing the potential scenario of starting training camp with both of their top two goalies dealing with health issues.

Recent reports have revealed that Thatcher Demko has still not recovered from a rare injury suffered in Game 1 of the postseason last spring. It’s now come out that last year’s breakout star Arturs Silovs is dealing with injury issues of his own.

While Silovs is expected to be ready for the start of the season, the Canucks goaltending situation suddenly looks shaky. Here are three players they could bring in to solidify their status between the posts.

1. Kevin Lankinen (free agent)

2023-24 stats: 11-6-0, 2.82 GAA, .908 SV%

11-6-0, 2.82 GAA, .908 SV% Age: 29

The Canucks have already been reported to be interested in signing Kevin Lankinen. The 6-foot-2 netminder played for the Nashville Predators last season and finished with quite strong numbers.

He’s been above a .900% save percentage in each of the past two seasons. As a free agent, Lankinen wouldn’t cost the Canucks any assets to sign besides the cap space.

The issue is the Canucks don’t have much money remaining and would either need Lankinen to take a pay cut from last year’s $2 million salary or move someone out to fit the goalie.

2. Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings)

2023-24 stats: 21-18-5, 3.05 GAA, .904 SV%

21-18-5, 3.05 GAA, .904 SV% Age: 31

Alex Lyon played the most games in a crowded Detroit Red Wings crease last season.

With James Reimer and Ville Husso also on the roster, not to mention top prospect Sebastian Cossa coming up through the system, the Red Wings have a surplus in the net. Thus getting assets for Lyon would be in their best interest.

The Canucks and Red Wings also have a connection as the two organizations pulled off the huge Filip Hronek trade.

Lyon has one year left on his deal at $950,000 which makes him an affordable option.

3. Dave Rittich (Los Angeles Kings)

2023-24 stats: 13-6-3, 2.15 GAA, .921 SV%

13-6-3, 2.15 GAA, .921 SV% Age: 32

Dave Rittich had a great season for the Los Angeles Kings last year, finishing with a stellar save percentage and goals-against-average.

The veteran has bounced around multiple teams, often providing at least adequate goaltending.

Rittich signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Kings back in the spring but they also have Darcy Kuemper and Pheonix Copley crowding the crease.

He would be an intriguing trade target for the Canucks, especially if Demko is going to be out for a significant period.