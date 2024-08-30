SportsHockeyCanada

Teammates, rivals share condolences and memories of late Johnny Gaudreau

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Aug 30 2024, 4:11 pm
Teammates, rivals share condolences and memories of late Johnny Gaudreau
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

The entire hockey world has come together today to mourn the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

Fans have made countless posts today regarding the tragedy, and many of Johnny’s teammates, both former and present, along with many rivals across the NHL, are sending out their condolences.

 

hayes-gaudreau

kphayes12/Instagram

laine-gaudreau

@patriklaine/Instagram

sillinger-gaudreau

colesillinger/Instagram

Many others across the league, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Erik Karlsson, Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin, and countless others have shared photos to their Instagram pages honouring the lives of both Gaudreau brothers.

Many athletes, both in the hockey community as well as in other professional sports, are grieving this terrible tragedy.

The entire hockey community is mourning, including many from the sports media world who have shared their condolences.

Johnny, who was just 31, was a standout star with Boston College, winning the Hobey Baker Award following the 2013-14 season. He went on to record 609 points in a Calgary Flames uniform, which is the fifth-highest total in franchise history. His 74 and 60 points, respectively, in each of the past two seasons, led the Columbus Blue Jackets in scoring.

Matthew, only 29, also played for Boston College before spending parts of four professional seasons split between the AHL and ECHL.

This is a devastating blow to the hockey community, as both were not only great players, but also, on all accounts, even better people. There will undoubtedly be more tributes and stories from former teammates, coaches, and anyone else who had the chance to cross paths with both.

Our thoughts are with the Gaudreaus and all their loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop