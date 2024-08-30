The entire hockey world has come together today to mourn the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

Fans have made countless posts today regarding the tragedy, and many of Johnny’s teammates, both former and present, along with many rivals across the NHL, are sending out their condolences.

Completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best. RIP Johnny 💔 pic.twitter.com/cgjqEAcHJ4 — Blake Coleman (@BColes25) August 30, 2024

Trying to find the right words today is not easy.

You were a hell of a hockey player but it’s the person Johnny that always is going to be with me, one of my closest friends, it didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in a day or a week we always knew where we had each other!

There… https://t.co/oFPW1VaTkW — Rasmus Andersson (@RAndersson19) August 30, 2024

I don’t know why I’m even writing right now I’m shaking but Johnny was one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with. Always happy, always spreading positivity around him. Rest in Peace my friend and prayers for your wonderful family. Hug your loved ones. — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) August 30, 2024

Absolute shock and sadness to hear about the passing of Johnny and his brother Matthew. Our hearts goes out to Johnny‘s wife, two young children and the rest of his entire family during this unimaginable time. So unfortunate and another reminder on how precious life is. May God… pic.twitter.com/4k8s8494gp — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) August 30, 2024

Oilers forward Derek Ryan on former teammate Johnny Gaudreau: pic.twitter.com/KYx4qLFrC7 — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) August 30, 2024

Many others across the league, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Erik Karlsson, Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin, and countless others have shared photos to their Instagram pages honouring the lives of both Gaudreau brothers.

Many athletes, both in the hockey community as well as in other professional sports, are grieving this terrible tragedy.

Insane man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024

Devastated by the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Sending my deepest condolences and love to their family. — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 30, 2024

💔.Every day is a gift. So terribly sorry to hear this and my condolences to the Gaudreau family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/UdFmCIUO4w — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) August 30, 2024

The entire hockey community is mourning, including many from the sports media world who have shared their condolences.

Johnny, who was just 31, was a standout star with Boston College, winning the Hobey Baker Award following the 2013-14 season. He went on to record 609 points in a Calgary Flames uniform, which is the fifth-highest total in franchise history. His 74 and 60 points, respectively, in each of the past two seasons, led the Columbus Blue Jackets in scoring.

Matthew, only 29, also played for Boston College before spending parts of four professional seasons split between the AHL and ECHL.

This is a devastating blow to the hockey community, as both were not only great players, but also, on all accounts, even better people. There will undoubtedly be more tributes and stories from former teammates, coaches, and anyone else who had the chance to cross paths with both.

Our thoughts are with the Gaudreaus and all their loved ones during this extremely difficult time.