Goalball is stealing the show at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Aug 30 2024, 8:35 pm
As the Paris 2024 Paralympics unfolds, spectators are being introduced to a variety of sports they’ve never seen before.

Among them is goalball, which has captivated audiences with its unique gameplay.

 

And since the Paralympics officially kicked off earlier this week, love for the game is quickly spreading online.

So, what exactly is goalball, and how do you play?

For starters, it is a sport exclusively designed for athletes with visual impairments.

Invented in the 1940s, the game is played in a gymnasium, where teams of three aim to score by throwing a ball into the opponent’s net. The ball, which weighs 1.25 kilograms, contains bells, helping players orient themselves by sound as they block it using their bodies.

Silence during playtime is critical to allow the players to listen, concentrate, and react.

That lack of crowd noise can come as a bit of a shock to first-time viewers.

 

Another fascinating aspect of international goalball is its diversity of champions. Unlike many Paralympic sports, where a handful of countries tend to dominate, goalball has seen a wide range of nations achieve success. Since the Paralympics were introduced in 1976, 17 different countries have earned a spot on the podium, with 13 of them capturing gold medals.

As more people discover the sport with no Olympic equivalent, they also witness tighter competition at Paris 2024. This year, only eight teams per gender are competing—down from ten in past Paralympics.

The men’s bracket includes France, Brazil, China, Japan, Iran, the USA, Ukraine, and Egypt, while the women’s teams are France, South Korea, Turkey, China, Brazil, Japan, Israel, and Canada.

Canada is 1-1 in the women’s competition so far, with their final group stage match coming this Sunday at 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT against Korea.

