The Paris 2024 Paralympics have officially kicked off, and Team Canada made sure to make their arrival known.

As one of the larger nations participating in the 4,400-athlete event, Canada was hard to miss during Tuesday’s opening ceremony at Place de la Concorde.

Making their way down the Champs-Elysées, the country’s team of 126 athletes (not all present) were seen rocking the same red lululemon worn by athletes at the Olympic Games earlier this month.

C’est maintenant au tour de la délégation canadienne de défiler. 🤩

La nageuse Katarina Roxon (@Katarina_Roxon) et le basketteur Patrick Anderson (@andersonpatrick) portent fièrement le drapeau du Canada. 🇨🇦 #Paris2024 #paralympiques #ceremoniedouverture pic.twitter.com/3oqZ4s0guM — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 28, 2024

Paralympic gold medallists Pat Anderson (wheelchair basketball) and Katarina Roxon (swimming) served as Canada’s flag bearers.

HERE COMES CANADA 🇨🇦 A red and white wave at Place de la Concorde. Team Canada led by Katarina Roxon and Patrick Anderson. They are all ready to take on the world. pic.twitter.com/SsI1rv5MbM — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 28, 2024

Shortly afterward, the Canadian Paralympic Team’s Instagram page dropped a video featuring Ryan Reynolds and former para-athlete Taylor Lindsay-Noel, both sending the participants messages of encouragement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Paralympic Team (@cdnparalympics)

Winning 21 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Canada will compete in the following 18 sports in Paris:

Wheelchair basketball (24 athletes)

Para swimming (22)

Para athletics (20)

Sitting volleyball (12)

Wheelchair rugby (12)

Para cycling (7)

Goalball (6)

Boccia (5, including one competition partner)

Para canoe (3)

Para equestrian (3)

Para triathlon (3)

Wheelchair fencing (3)

Para archery (1)

Para badminton (1)

Para judo (1)

Para rowing (1)

Para table tennis (1)

Wheelchair tennis (1)

Competition for the ongoing Games starts Thursday and runs for 11 days, through September 8.

For those looking to follow the action, CBC/Radio-Canada will be providing coverage for the entirety of the Summer Paralympics. English-language broadcasts will be accessible on CBC (cable), CBC Gem, CBC’s Paris 2024 website, and the CBC Paris 2024 app for Android and iOS devices.