A survivor of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash will represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Jacob Wassermann, who is from Regina, Saskatchewan, will be part of the Para rowing team. The 24-year-old was one of 13 who survived the horrific bus crash on April 6, 2018.

The former goaltender and his teammates were on their way to face the Nipawin Hawks for Game 5 of the SJHL’s semifinal series when the crash occurred, and 16 individuals lost their lives. Wassermann survived but was paralyzed from the waist down.

As per his Para bio, Wassermann discovered Para rowing in late 2022 and has quickly risen up the ranks since. He won a gold medal at the 2023 Canadian Para Rowing Championships and picked up a silver at the 2024 World Rowing Americas Paralympic Qualification Regatta in Rio de Janeiro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowing Canada Aviron (@rowingcanada)



“It is a very freeing experience to get out of the chair, and the chair gets left at the dock,” Wasserman told CBC’s Devin Heroux. “I’m doing something that not everybody else is able to do, right?”

Wassermann has gotten plenty of congratulations, not only from former teammates, family, and friends, but also from many around the world who are well aware of the Broncos’ story. He admitted that the attention “makes [him] uncomfortable sometimes,” but that he is super appreciative of all the love and support he has received.

For 18 years Jacob Wassermann wanted to be a pro hockey player. Then everything changed. A Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor, he’s reimagined his life and is now at the Paralympics. Grateful for his trust. A courageous young man. His remarkable story:

pic.twitter.com/C6wdqnWtQr — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 28, 2024

The Paralympic Games began on August 28 and will continue through September 8. Wassermann will be one of 126 Canadians competing and will have tons of support from everyone across the nation.