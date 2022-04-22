Vancouver Island girl found safe after missing for three months

A seven-year-old girl from Vancouver Island was dropped off at a local police station this week nearly three months after she went missing.
The girl is safe and back with her mother, North Cowichan RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
The girl’s father, Jesse Bennett, is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction and contravention of a custody order.
Police didn’t give details about where the girl was during the months she was unaccounted for, but she was reported missing on January 23 along with her father.
“This investigation came to a positive ending, thanks to the work of our partnering police agencies, the media and ultimately the public who provided tips in hope to safely locate [the girl],” police said.
Police describe Bennett as a 36-year-old white man with blue eyes and brown here and a beard. He stands about 5’10”. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 250-748-5522.