Suspect tries to grab Vancouver police officer's gun in DTES random attack

Apr 8 2022, 4:17 pm
A Vancouver police officer's gun (Adam Melnyk/Shutterstock)

Vancouver police say one of their officers was randomly assaulted in the Downtown Eastside Thursday, and the suspect tried to grab the officer’s gun out of its holster.

Chief Adam Palmer tweeted that the suspect was caught and arrested but that the incident was troubling.

“Even after 34+ years of policing, this still shocks me,” he said.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity or say whether charges have been approved. Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more details.

Stranger assaults have become a disturbing trend during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2021, Vancouver police said approximately four people per day are randomly attacked in the city.

Anyone who is the victim of an assault or who witnesses one is asked to call 911.

