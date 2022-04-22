The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has announced that the The Invictus Games for 2025 will be held in British Columbia, Canada.
In a statement on Friday, Prince Harry — who is also the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, said that the bid for the 2025 Games has been awarded to Vancouver and Whistler in partnership with the Government of Canada, the government of British Columbia, the First Nations in the region, and the True Patriot Love Foundation.
Along with classic Invictus Games sports, there will also be winter-adaptive sports in the Games for the first time ever. The 2025 instalment is boasted to be the most accessible and innovative one yet.
The #InvictusGames are coming to Canada for the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games! #IG25
Vancouver 🍁 Whistler 2025
— Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) April 22, 2022
For the uninitiated, the Invictus Games bring together wounded, injured, and ill service personnel to the arena to compete and inspire recovery and rehabilitation.
This year, the Games are taking place in The Netherlands, and began on April 16. Next year, they’ll be held in Germany. In February 2025, the Games will finally come to Canada for the second time ever since they were held in Toronto in 2017.
💛🖤| Wow, what a spectacular Opening Ceremony! Everybody is ready to rumble and rock #IG22. Check the first pictures 👇#InvictusGames #TheHague pic.twitter.com/9d0qEtwuSn
— Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) April 16, 2022
More than 500 competitors from 20 countries will compete in the Winter Hybrid Games.
Expect to see standard games like indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby, along with True North specials, including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling.