The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has announced that the The Invictus Games for 2025 will be held in British Columbia, Canada.

In a statement on Friday, Prince Harry — who is also the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, said that the bid for the 2025 Games has been awarded to Vancouver and Whistler in partnership with the Government of Canada, the government of British Columbia, the First Nations in the region, and the True Patriot Love Foundation.

Along with classic Invictus Games sports, there will also be winter-adaptive sports in the Games for the first time ever. The 2025 instalment is boasted to be the most accessible and innovative one yet.

The #InvictusGames are coming to Canada for the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games! #IG25 Vancouver 🍁 Whistler 2025 — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) April 22, 2022