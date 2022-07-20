Five-year-old girl is critically injured after car mounts sidewalk in Kitsilano
Jul 20 2022, 9:19 pm
A five-year-old has been critically injured after being hit by a car while standing on a sidewalk with her dad and siblings in Kitsilano.
The little girl was standing on a sidewalk when two cars collided at Cornwall Avenue and Arbutus Street around 11 am.
Vancouver police say the vehicles involved mounted the sidewalk and struck the girl. There were no other life-threatening injuries.
The drivers remained on scene.
The VPD is now trying to figure out what caused the crash.
If you saw the incident, you’re asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.