Fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Vegas or Palm Springs for $200 this winter

If you’re getting tired of the rain, snow, and cool weather, it’s time to look south.

There are some great flight deals right now if you’re looking for a getaway this winter.

According to YVR Deals, “WestJet and Air Canada have dropped the price of their flights from Vancouver to Las Vegas and Palm Springs down to $197 CAD roundtrip including taxes.”

The flights are roundtrip, and you can travel between now and April 2022.

Finding these flights takes a little work.

YVR Deals says you should search the flights on Google and find the cheapest dates. There are a few for $233 CAD.

Then head over to Priceline and search those dates again. The results will show up in US dollars.

For example, we searched Vancouver to Vegas and found flights from February 9, 2021 to February 12, 2021 on Priceline.

It was $158 USD. That works out to $200.03 CAD.

Not too bad for a quick getaway!