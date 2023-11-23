Georges St-Pierre could make UFC comeback against Nick Diaz: report

Back in July, Canadian MMA fans were delighted by the news that legendary UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre was coming out of retirement, announcing his participation in December’s UFC Fight Pass Invitational.

Excitement grew when Nick Diaz was revealed as his opponent, but was diminished when it became apparent that both veteran fighters were battling injuries and would be unable to make the date.

While a 2023 fight is out of the question, hope for a GSP/Diaz rematch remains.

According to former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, both fighters could be entering the ring for UFC 300, slated to take place next spring.

On the latest episode of his podcast Beyond the Fight, Sonnen acknowledged some credibility to the rumoured bout. However, he emphasized the importance of UFC 300 featuring meaningful matchups rather than merely capitalizing on star power.

“You got to do 300 a certain way,” Sonnen said. “Did you do that by bringing guys in on a one-off? I mean the St-Pierre versus Diaz, does that draw? Sure.”

“Why didn’t it happen at 199 or 201? Or 299 or 301? Why wouldn’t it happen there, if that is what got us to 300, why would we not continue to follow the principles and policies that got us here?” he asked.

“I mean, I’m just asking because I’m hearing from some pretty good people, from some pretty meaningful people,” Sonnen added.

St.Pierre officially announced his retirement from the UFC on February 21, 2019, at a press conference. However, the Saint-Isidore, Quebec, native first left the sport in 2013 shortly after defeating Diaz at UFC 158 at the Bell Centre in Montreal via unanimous decision.

He also won his highly anticipated comeback fight against Michael Bisping in 2017, claiming the middleweight championship at UFC 217.

Over his illustrious MMA career, GSP amassed an impressive record of 26 wins and just two losses.

Meanwhile, Diaz, 40, remains active with a record of 22-13.