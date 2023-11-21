Wayne Gretzky reveals he once accidentally stole Hulk Hogan's car

Edmonton Oilers icon Wayne Gretzky has always been a fantastic storyteller, and he shared yet another legendary tale recently on the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast.

Gretzky sat down with Von for over an hour and shared several great stories, many of which involved his time with the Oilers. Perhaps the best story, however, came when Gretzky shared how he and retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan accidentally drove off in each other’s vehicles when leaving a mall in Thousand Oaks.

“People don’t know this, but Hulk used to live in Thousand Oaks too,” Gretzky said. “It was December 24, we go to this Thousand Oaks mall, and I’m getting last-minute Christmas gifts for my kids, who were 10, 12, and 14. They have valet parking at the mall. So I get up, come out and put all my bags in the car, and I drive home. I get a call around 7, and he goes, ‘Wayne?’ and I go, ‘Ya,’ and he says ‘Terry here,’ I think his real name is Terry, and he says, ‘Terry…Hulk. We’ve got a problem.'”

“And I go, ‘What’s the problem?’ And he goes, ‘We’ve got the exact same car. I’ve got your car and your presents, and you’ve got my car and my presents.’ So I go outside, and he says, ‘Yeah, my kids are older, it’s probably not going to work.’ So we drove back halfway together, switched the cars out, got the presents and went home.

“The valet guys come out, and they’re the exact same cars. We weren’t really paying attention, because they’re the same colour, same car.”

In more recent years, Gretzky has opened himself up more to doing these types of interviews, while also serving as a studio analyst on TNT. As a result, fans have been able to get many amazing stories from The Great One, with this Hulk Hogan tale serving as the latest.