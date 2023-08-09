"He's very tough": Georges St-Pierre discusses training Elon Musk ahead of fight against Mark Zuckerberg

Canadian UFC legend Georges St-Pierre recently announced his plans to return to MMA action at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on December 14.

But with the match a few months away, the Saint-Isidore, Quebec native has been keeping busy in the role of trainer for another high-profile matchup between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a recent video, GSP and Russian-American computer scientist turned podcaster Lex Fridman spoke about Musk’s strength and fighting abilities.

“I think he’s very strong, much stronger than the average man,” St-Pierre said. “And he’s got a lot of heart, he’s very tough.”

Back in June, Musk and Zuckerberg engaged with one another publicly on Twitter and Instagram. The back-and-forth got to the point where they both seemingly agreed to a “cage match” fight.

A few days later, St-Pierre, a three-time former UFC welterweight champion, tweeted at Musk and offered to be his training partner for the potential fight.

“I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honour to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” the 42-year-old wrote.

The South African investor was quick to respond, replying with, “Ok, let’s do it.”

Ok, let’s do it 🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2023

That same day, Fridman shared a photo of Musk grappling him on a mat.

“I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground,” he wrote.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

On July 3, Fridman posted a photo of a smiling Musk with St-Pierre and martial arts instructor John Danaher training in the gym.

Had a great training session with @elonmusk, @GeorgesStPierre, and John Danaher last night. Everything about this was epic! pic.twitter.com/SkQLA0sYwI — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) July 3, 2023

This month, the Tesla CEO tweeted that the fight would be livestreamed on Twitter (recently renamed “X”) and that proceeds would go towards a veterans charity.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

While a date for the billionaire bout has not yet been set, Zuckerberg, who practices jiu-jitsu regularly, has already begun preparing, enrolling the help of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.