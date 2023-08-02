Georges St-Pierre challenged by ex-UFC champ who would fight him "in a heartbeat"

Georges St-Pierre, a former two-division UFC champion, recently announced his plans to return to action at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on December 14.

The news of his first fight in six years caught the attention of former UFC fighter Luke Rockhold, who wasted no time throwing his name into the mix as a potential opponent for the Canadian MMA legend.

“I would go with Georges in a heartbeat,” the 38-year-old said in an exclusive interview with MMA Junkie. Rockhold couldn’t resist a playful jab, either, adding, “But if he’s smart, probably not. I’m too big and too good for him.”

The Santa Cruz, California, native also revealed part of his strategy for beating GSP in the octagon.

“I’ll go straight for your neck,” the former middleweight champion added. “I don’t hold back in any way of fighting. I’m going to come for you.”

Rockhold, 38, acknowledged that weight could be the obstacle standing in the way of an epic showdown between him and the 42-year-old. Both fighters have previously held UFC titles at 185 pounds, making it the most likely weight class for their potential grappling clash.

“I’m not going down below 185 pounds,” Rockhold explained. “For grappling, I wouldn’t go below 190. If Georges wants to go, I will meet him at 190 pounds any day of the week. I’d love to do it.”

St-Pierre has not responded to the challenge yet, and his jiu-jitsu opponent for the December bout, which was announced last month, remains unknown.

Just when i thought i was out.

They pull me back in!

Professional Submission Wrestling & Jiu-Jitsu pic.twitter.com/wbOy7HMNCF — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) July 7, 2023

The Saint-Isidore, Quebec, native, who first left the sport in 2013, won his highly anticipated comeback fight against Michael Bisping in 2017, claiming the middleweight championship at UFC 217.

Over his illustrious MMA career, GSP amassed an impressive record of 26 wins and just two losses.

He officially announced his retirement on February 21, 2019, at a press conference at the Bell Centre in Montreal.