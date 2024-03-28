Ex-ESPN host mistakes Dana White for Joe Rogan during interview

A little over a month after mysteriously storming off Howie Mandel’s show, UFC CEO Dana White was the subject of another podcast blunder on Wednesday.

Appearing as a guest on The Sage Steele Show hosted by the former ESPN anchor of the same name, White was hit with a bizarre curveball a little less than one hour and 20 minutes into the chat.

Wrapping up the interview, Steele turned to the 54-year-old to ask one final question, and boy, was it ever a doozy.

“Last question: What’s Joe Rogan’s dream?” she asked.

“What’s JOE ROGAN’S dream?!” White exclaimed in shock.

“Joe Rogan … Dana White,” Steele said to herself, trying to process what she had just called him.

“Did you just think I was Joe Rogan?” he asked. “She just called me f*ckin’ Joe Rogan! You thought I was f*ckin’ Joe Rogan? I was bald before Joe was ever bald!”

Luckily, White laughed off the embarrassing gaffe, admitting that he frequently gets asked to take photos with fans who mistake him for his famous podcaster friend, which likely put the host at ease.

Unfortunately, the mistake wasn’t a one-off.

Once the moment went viral, folks on social media quickly discovered that former SportsCenter co-host referred to White as “Joe” earlier in the interview as well.

She called him Joe at the beginning of the podcast as well 😅 pic.twitter.com/DAsA7jLLH4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 27, 2024

With that, it’s fair to wonder whether she believed she was speaking with Rogan the entire.

While getting your guest’s identity wrong is never a good look — especially when they’re famous — in Steele’s defence, Rogan and White’s names are often uttered together, with both middle-aged men frequently crossing paths during UFC broadcasts.

Let’s just hope she never finds herself in the same room with both of them…