Georges St-Pierre addresses rumours of UFC comeback

Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre had a UFC career most fighters could only dream of before hanging up the gloves for good in 2019.

That’s precisely why so many fans were thrilled when it was announced that St-Pierre would participate in a UFC grappling with Nate Diaz event back in December. Unfortunately, injuries made it impossible for both fighters to make the date.

But with no title card set for April’s UFC 300 yet, reports of St-Pierre coming back to the ring have continued to circulate, with the 42-year-old’s name being thrown around for the PPV event.

St-Pierre shot down those rumours during a recent seminar at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA in Phuket, Thailand.

“It’s a rumour. I’ve never been offered a fight [for UFC 300]. I’ve made that clear, that I have no desire of coming back to fight in mixed martial arts,” St-Pierre said, according to Bloody Elbow.

He stressed that he’s still not at 100%, making any future bouts unlikely.

“I was supposed to compete in a grappling competition, but because I had an injury in November… I partially tore my labrum, my rotator cuff, and I’m still not recovered. There’s things that I can’t do right now, like live wrestling, live grappling,” the Saint-Isidore, Quebec, native explained. “I have to be very careful. I can hit pads, but I’m not fully recovered yet.”

St-Pierre, whose last UFC fight was against Michael Bisping back in 2017, admitted to missing the rush of winning in the octagon.

“I miss sometimes the adrenaline, the victory. When you win a fight, there’s nothing that can come close to that, and unfortunately, I will probably never have that feeling,” he said. “I will never have that feeling again of winning another championship, and I miss that feeling. But that’s reality and I’m good with it. I have to accept it.”

The fighter, who amassed an impressive record of 26 wins and just two losses throughout his MMA career, also pointed to a lack of motivation as one reason for not attempting a comeback.

“I’m 42 years old. I’m not the same person I used to be when I was competing,” he said. “There was a time I had an incredible drive, I wanted to become champion… I was ready to do almost anything to achieve my goal, but I’m not that person anymore.”