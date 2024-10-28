NBA legend Dwyane Wade was presented with the ultimate honour over the weekend when the Miami Heat unveiled an eight-foot-tall statue in his likeness.

Wade joined hundreds of fans for a first look at the bronze sculpture, which captures his iconic “This is my house” celebration from Miami’s double-overtime win over the Chicago Bulls in 2009.

But once the smoke cleared, a problem quickly became apparent — the statue looked nothing like him.

What should have been a heartfelt tribute has instead become a paradise for internet meme-lovers, with users across social media platforms sharing their takes on the — well, let’s just say “interesting” — installation.

For many, the statue brought back memories of the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled at Madeira Airport in 2017.

Dwyane Wade's statue is giving off the same energy as Ronaldo's bust 😂 pic.twitter.com/BgS027EsFA — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 28, 2024

Others made more unique connections, with one user comparing Wade’s jaw to that of Marvel villain Thanos.

They really gave D Wade the Thanos jaw man what is that pic.twitter.com/KDGsOYdu7d — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) October 27, 2024

One X user said the figure’s face is a better representation of actor Gary Sinise than of the 13-time NBA All-Star.

Dwayne Wade statue or Gary Sinise? How did we somehow as a society get WORSE at making statues? How were the Romans 2000 years ago better than us? 😂 pic.twitter.com/joWHmj8bqS — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) October 27, 2024

“Why did they make Dwyane Wade look like the villain from The Mask?” one user asked, providing a photo from the hit 90s film for reference.

Why did they make Dwyane Wade look like the villain from The Mask? pic.twitter.com/GxMtLBzNyy — Kristie (@nairnsy27) October 27, 2024

Daily Hive’s own Adam Laskaris even joined the fun, arguing that moments like these make a strong case for increased arts funding.

This is why we need to fund the arts. https://t.co/9qsNrTzeIX — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 27, 2024

Aside from comparisons, some fans have taken to placing the statue’s face over actual photos of Wade to point out the statue’s lack of resemblance to the latter.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union had a beautiful wedding pic.twitter.com/y4cE2nrwif — Shawn (@PalmerDesigns_) October 27, 2024

But while fans weighed in online, Wade himself couldn’t have been more pleased. Speaking with reporters after the unveiling, the three-time NBA champ expressed pure joy at the new landmark: “I was just like, ‘That’s beautiful.’ I’m personally biased, but I think it’s one of the best statues that’s been created,” the 42-year-old said.

For better or worse, this statue is now part of Miami Heat history and a fixture in internet meme culture.