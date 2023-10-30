Genie Bouchard is getting very different reactions to her two Halloween costumes

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard is known for going all out on Halloween. And this year was no different.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old debuted a black Catwoman getup that included a lace top and mask. She dropped a series of photos to Instagram captioned “Halloween 1” and received plenty of compliments from followers in the comments section.

Unfortunately for Bouchard, her second costume of the weekend was, like most sequels, a bit of a mess.

On Monday, the Montreal native showed off a series of shots of her with her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook holding cigarettes in their mouths, wearing tattered clothing, and covered in makeup meant to emulate bruises and dark circles.

Many have interpreted the costume as that of a drug addict, especially since it included needles around the couple’s bodies. As a result, people have begun accusing Bouchard of being insensitive to people who suffer from substance abuse issues.

“Yeah, that’s a miss,” one comment read.

“Really insensitive to people who struggle with addiction. Cancelled!” one of Bouchard’s followers wrote.

“Dressing up as tweekers must be the new cute,” one user commented sarcastically. “Seriously, this is disgusting.”

“This should not be a costume. Very poor taste making fun of people suffering from a huge crisis around the world,” another added.

While the backlash has only just begun, it’s likely that Bouchard considers reverting back to the type of spooky and silly costumes she’s donned in past years.

For example, last year she went as Chucky from Child’s Play.

In 2021, she gave us her take on Meg from Family Guy.

The year before that saw Bouchard poking fun at her status as an influencer, going as a parody of a National Enquirer cover.

On the court, Bouchard is best known for attaining a career-high ranking of No. 5 in the world in 2014, the same year she reached the final of Wimbledon and the semifinals of the French Open and Australian Open.

Bouchard recently announced that she would be joining the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). She is expected to make her debut on the tour next year.