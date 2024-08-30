Gaudreau family wedding called off after brothers' deaths

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s families are thankful for all the messages of love and ask for privacy following last night’s tragedy.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while biking in Salem County, New Jersey. There have been plenty of tributes from the entire hockey community, as well as from many athletes in different professional sports.

Recently, Jim Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew’s uncle, released a statement on behalf of the entire Gaudreau family.

“Last night, we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends, but two truly amazing humans,” the statement reads. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief.

“From all our families and the bottom of our hearts (the Gaudreau, Morris, Korbitz, Venello, and Joyce families).”

Family statement on the tragic passing of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau pic.twitter.com/BYD0Va2QdA — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 30, 2024

Making the matter even sadder is that Matthew and Johnny were together with family this weekend, as their sister, Katie, was set to get married this weekend. Both brothers were set to be groomsmen for the big day.

TMZ has since reported that the wedding has been cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by the terrible losses of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, and we express our sincerest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family. Statement from NHLPA Executive Director, Marty Walsh: https://t.co/uUvSR25qzr pic.twitter.com/juputzwkqb — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 30, 2024

Johnny spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Calgary Flames, during which time he amassed an incredible 609 points in 602 games. Following the 2021-22 season, he chose to sign as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a big part of his reasoning being that he would be closer to his family.

Like Johnny, Matthew played for Boston College before embarking on his professional career. He played pro hockey for five seasons, most recently in 2021-22, split between the AHL and ECHL.

This is a devastating day for the entire hockey world, and even more so for Johnny and Matthew’s loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this unimaginably difficult time.