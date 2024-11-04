A group of former Vancouver Canucks have reunited in Ottawa, and it’s led to some strong results.

Ex-Canucks forward Adam Gaudette has six goals in his first 10 games, all of them coming under his former Vancouver 6coach, Travis Green. The 28-year-old has been one of the most surprising players.

The Massachuttes-native was selected by the Canucks in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He worked his way up the system and played in parts of four seasons for the team, enjoying his most successful campaign in 2019-20, when he finished with 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 59 games.

The scoring centre was eventually dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks and struggled to replicate that success until this season. His six goals would lead the Canucks right now.

Gaudette leads the NHL in goals per 60 minutes of ice time with 3.63. That’s well ahead of the second place, Victor Olofsson, who is at 2.99. He’s already scored more goals than in his previous seasons except for 2019-20.

Six goals in five games for Adam Gaudette 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZYErB8m4Qa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 2, 2024

It’s not just Gaudette’s raw goal numbers that are impressive. The Senators are outscoring opponents 7-2 with him on the ice at five-on-five, and they’re also controlling nearly 60% of the expected goals during those minutes.

Gaudette’s hot start for the Senators has helped the team to a 6-5-1 record and a plus-nine goal differential.

All of this success is coming under the tutelage of Green, the same head coach that Gaudette had with the Canucks. This is the head coach’s first full-time job since being fired in Vancouver, although he was the interim boss for the New Jersey Devils last season.

Green has assembled other former Canucks on his current team as well. Fan-favourite Zack MacEwen has three points in 10 games with the Senators despite playing under eight minutes a night.