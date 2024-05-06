Ex-Canucks coach Travis Green being hired by a new team: report

After a brief stint as interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils, former Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green is getting the interim tag removed.

But not to coach the Devils.

The Ottawa Senators are hiring Green to be their next head coach, according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Final details are still being worked on. Indications are Travis Green will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 6, 2024

The 53-year-old native of Castlegar, BC, will replace Jacques Martin, who finished the season as the Senators’ interim head coach after D.J. Smith was fired in December.

Green took the 2022-23 season off after being fired by the Canucks midway through the 2021-22 season. He was hired to be Lindy Ruff’s assistant before last season but took over head coaching duties when Ruff was fired in March.