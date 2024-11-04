"I'm coming back": Jeff Marek teases return to media

Ever since his high-profile departure from Sportsnet earlier this year, hockey fans have wondered what exactly the future holds for Jeff Marek.

And though we might not have a clear answer exactly of what’s next for him, it appears that a return to the media world is on the horizon.

“Because this is clearly the biggest thing on people’s minds,” Marek captioned a post on X today, before posting a short video of himself.

Because this is clearly the biggest thing on people’s minds…..

(Thx Rheostatics for the music) pic.twitter.com/KuMdOeOW1L — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) November 4, 2024

“Don’t worry, I’m coming back,” Marek said in the video, with tweets from fans asking about his whereabouts populating the screen.

It’s not entirely sure what the news entails, however. Marek had been posting a few thoughts on social media over recent weeks but has not yet tied himself to any employer or specific independent project.

Exactly one month ago, Marek made his return to X with a GIF of WWE star The Undertaker doing his signature move — rising up from a coffin — signalling that we haven’t heard the last from him yet.

Marek had been a co-host of the popular 32 Thoughts podcast alongside Elliotte Friedman, as well as host of The Jeff Marek Show and a frequent member of panels across the Sportsnet network before his shocking departure from the network in July. He joined the company in 2011.

According to an investigative report by Katie Strang and Dan Robson of The Athletic, Marek was fired from Sportsnet due to allegations of sharing information about draft picks during the 2024 NHL Draft.

“Marek had come under scrutiny from the NHL during the first round of the draft for allegedly revealing to a friend which players teams were drafting moments before those picks were publicly announced,” wrote Robson and Strang, citing league and media industry sources. “The NHL shared concerns about the situation with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which probed further, according to multiple sources briefed on that investigation.”

Friedman currently co-hosts 32 Thoughts alongside Kyle Bukauskas.

“My belief has always been, it’s Jeff Marek’s story to speak about first and that’s the way I’m going to leave it. When Jeff talks, some day after that, I will talk. Jeff is a great broadcaster, he brought out the best in me in this podcast and he’s a huge reason why it’s got to where it is. I will miss his stupid weird ideas, and I will miss working with him,” Friedman said in September on an episode of 32 Thoughts. “As great as he is a broadcaster, he’s an even better person… I believe Jeff will land on his feet. I look forward to seeing what the next chapter in his life is.”