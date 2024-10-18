Gastown car-free zone could return for three months in Summer 2025

Next week, Vancouver City Council will make a decision on whether the car-free zone on Water Street in the Gastown district of downtown Vancouver should return in Summer 2025.

And if it does return, it would span a longer period of three months instead of the two-month-long pilot project from July to August 2024, with major changes and improvements based on feedback from businesses, residents, and visitors.

Staff with the City of Vancouver have not made any specific recommendation to City Council on whether the car-free zone should return, but they have presented two options for consideration.

The first option of enabling the return of the pedestrian-oriented street experience would continue to configure the car-free zone on Water Street between Richards Street/West Cordova Street and Cambie Street (Gastown Steam Clock) and the car-free zone at Maple Tree Square (intersection of Cambie Street and Carrall Street). There would be pedestrian connectivity improvements throughout the street, including the car-light segments of Water Street between Cambie Street (Gastown Steam Clock) and Maple Tree Square to better draw pedestrians eastward.

To help address the concerns of some businesses and tour bus operators on accessibility, the pick-up and drop-off locations for tour buses and ride-hailing and taxi vehicles would be moved to West Cordova Street, instead of the 2024 location that was further out, two blocks south on West Hastings Street.

Currently configured as a one-way eastbound-only street, West Cordova Street would be temporarily converted into a two-way street configuration to also introduce westbound travel for the segment of the street between Richards Street/Water Street and Gore Avenue.

This option to extend the car-free zone to three months coupled with City Council’s decision well in advance in October 2024 is intended to provide businesses with a greater financial incentive to make street activation investments to help support the pedestrian experience — such as patios, vending, and programming — and provide ample time for businesses to start planning ahead.

Furthermore, according to a survey by the City, 41 of the 89 businesses interested in creating street activations for a future car-free zone indicated they would participate if they had more time to plan and a longer period to benefit from the investment in patios, vending, and programming.

Of the 23 businesses that created a street activation during the 2024 pilot project, 74% found their activation to be valuable. However, the potential of the activations was impacted by the Gastown Grand Prix road cycling race on July 10, 2024, which required some businesses to remove and install patios after the first week of the pilot project or delay installation until after the race.

If the car-free zone returns in 2025, the City will continue to waive all fees for businesses to create the activations.

Overall, the 2024 pilot project saw mixed reviews from businesses, with the Gastown Business Improvement Society telling Daily Hive Urbanized in late August 2024 that they have concerns about accessibility and revenue losses of as much as 30% for some businesses.

Specific businesses also told Daily Hive Urbanized they began feeling the financial pain before the pilot project in Spring 2024, when the City closed the area’s roads to enable construction work on repairing Water Street’s pavers. Custom framing shop Kimprints reported it lost 25% of its business, and the impacts were also felt by hospitality businesses, with English-style restaurant and pub Six Acres reporting business has dropped 30% to 40%.

According to the City, 59% of the businesses surveyed support the return of the car-free zone, and 35% do not support future returns of the summertime street changes.

“Those who supported the pilot appreciated the vibrancy of the Pedestrian Zone and felt that the pilot increased the sense of safety in the neighbourhood. Some, though not all, also reported an increase in revenue,” states City staff in their report to City Council.

“Those who did not support the pilot felt that [the] Pedestrian Zone decreased the sense of safety in the neighbourhood, discouraged local and regional customers due to more limited vehicle access, and led to a decrease in business revenue. Those who did not support the pilot often noted that investment should instead focus on basic services and infrastructure.”

City data shows there was a 35% increase in pedestrians along Water Street during the 2024 pilot project, with a 56% increase on weekdays. About 60% of the pedestrians were Metro Vancouver residents and 37% were tourists from elsewhere in BC or beyond.

More broadly, 84% of people had a positive experience visiting Water Street’s car-free zone in 2024 and are interested in its return in the future, according to the City. This proportion is slightly lower at 79% for Gastown residents.

If approved for a return in 2025 with enhancements, City staff estimate it will carry a cost of $1.1 million in public realm investments and $1 million for transportation and traffic changes.

There would continue to be enhanced street cleaning, maintenance, and public safety measures for the street, and the street furniture created for the 2024 pilot project would be reused.

City staff are also considering the installation of a standalone, permanent public washroom facility somewhere on Water Street, which could cost $300,000.

If City Council does not approve a return of the car-free zone in 2025, City staff will focus on a permanent pedestrian-friendly concept design for Water Street and Maple Tree Square in the ongoing planning project of the Gastown Public Spaces Plan. The 2024 pilot project was intended to help support this planning process.

“This design would accommodate motor vehicles and have the flexibility to adapt over time and more easily support car-free events and weekend or seasonal pedestrian zones in the future. This approach would help focus planning efforts on immediate areas of needed repair and allow for streets and spaces to evolve over time,” states the report.