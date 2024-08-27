"Not impressed": Residents divided on car-free Gastown

This weekend is the last opportunity to enjoy the Gastown car-free pedestrian zone, and some residents and Daily Hive readers are divided on it.

For the uninitiated, during the pilot, which ends on September 2, sections of Water Street and Maple Tree Square have been closed to vehicles to allow for a vibrant pedestrian zone.

We’ve done a couple of stories on the business side, as some businesses have publicly stated that they’ve lost revenue as a result. The Gastown Business Improvement Association believes there are pros and cons, and residents and Daily Hive readers seem to agree.

“It blows my mind how thousands of Vancouverites, paying some of the highest rents and mortgages in the world, are willing to put up with the constant noise, stench, reckless driving, and sheer physical domination of so many cars,” one reader said.

Their comment started by stating that it was “embarrassing” that Vancouver “does not have a single permanent pedestrian zone.”

Someone else called it a failed experiment.

Unfortunately this was a hugely failed experiment. We were happy to participate, but every time we were asked for feedback it was met with nothing. Sales down 25% we will not get behind this again. — Yamamoto (@Yamamoto420189) August 22, 2024

While some readers were sympathetic to the more car-oriented businesses losing money, others felt it was up to businesses to evolve.

When we spoke to Walley Wargolet, the Gastown BIA executive director, he told Daily Hive Urbanized that he’d be open to seeing the car-free zone return next year, but only if the City listened to more of the BIA’s demands.

“If we could have an actual seat at the table and actual compromise could be made where we’re working hand in hand with the city, we are one hundred percent open to that,” he said.

Another reader said, “I’m in Gastown right now, and I’m honestly not impressed by the change. They threw some cheap benches in the street, and there are a scattered few restaurant patios there, too.”

In contrast, some love it.

“I am loving the pedestrian area on Water St. About time Vancouver! We have the 2nd most dense residential downtown in North America after Manhattan – design at least one street that supports people and community life as the focus.”

Tough since the pandemic with a promising future

Gastown as a neighbourhood has had a rough go of things, particularly since the pandemic.

Since then, we’ve shared several stories about spikes in crime, the overflow of folks from the Downtown Eastside, the uncleanliness of the streets, and even the sentiments of tourists who visit.

In 2022, we shared this story, which included TripAdvisor reviews, and many shared negative sentiments about Gastown.

One of the reviews stated, “There is homelessness, which I completely understand exists in big cities, but I was not expecting the open use of drugs and needles.”

They mentioned that this was the first time they’d seen this in real life, “and it was disturbing.”

“So many websites and blogs suggest visiting Gastown and the steam clock, but honestly, you should give this area a miss.”

Thankfully, a year later, sentiments seemed to change, and people were instead saying things like Gastown was worth a trip.

“Stopped here from the on-off bus for lunch and to have a mooch round. The steam ⏰ clock is really worth seeing and the shops are quite varied and interesting. Definitely worth a visit.”

Despite the BIA’s issues with the car-free zone, Wargolet celebrated the City’s spotlight on Gastown and the attention it is paying to the neighbourhood. Still, based on the sentiments of residents, businesses, and the BIA, a bit of work needs to be done to make everyone happy.

If you want to share your thoughts with the City, click here.