City of Vancouver seeks public input on pedestrianized streets in Gastown

How should the streets of downtown Vancouver’s historic Gastown district be improved as pedestrian-oriented public spaces?

The City of Vancouver has commenced its first public consultation towards creating the Gastown Public Spaces Plan, which will outline how the area’s streets, laneways, and plazas will be overhauled with more comfortable and suitable space for walking, live music, events and festivals.

This follows Vancouver City Council’s approved member motion this past spring directing City staff to create a public space plan to revitalize Gastown and effectively support businesses within the district, including exploring the possibility of car-free areas.

“I’m really excited that we are starting this very important conversation with Vancouver on the future of public space in Gastown, including restoring its streets and sidewalks and making Water Street a pedestrian zone,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

“We want to hear from area residents, businesses and all of Vancouver to ensure that the changes Gastown needs work for everyone.”

The planning process will consider concepts to pedestrianize Water Street on a seasonal or year-round basis, beginning with a pilot project in Summer 2024. It remains to be seen whether Water Street will be car-free, car-light, or a combination of both strategies, which must also consider business access for loading needs.

As an initial step for improving the public realm, the worn-out brick pavers of Water Street — both the roadway and sidewalks — are now in the process of being properly repaired after decades of neglect, including replacing asphalt-filled surfaces with bricks. The most problematic area of Maple Street Square is expected to be repaired by Spring 2024.

The study will also examine the possibility of reconfiguring West Cordova Street into a two-way street, as opposed to its current configuration as an eastbound-only direction major roadway with two curbside parking lanes and two vehicle traffic lanes.

TransLink bus routes currently run along both Water Street and especially West Cordova Street, which is another major consideration for the planning process.

Although the planning effort intends to “evolve and deepen the unique heritage feel of the area, including improved street materials and amenities,” it will also aim to create spaces that reflect Indigenous cultures.

“We look forward to seeing our history and our culture reflected in these shared public spaces, for all to enjoy,” said Wilson Williams, spokesperson and council member of the Squamish Nation.

The online survey for the current public consultation gauging public interest and directions is open through November 19, 2023.

Feedback gathered from this initial consultation will be used as inputs for the creation of the draft concepts between Fall 2024 and Summer 2025, at which point further consultation will be conducted on specific ideas. The final Gastown Public Spaces Plan will be considered by City Council for approval in Fall 2025.

This planning process will also identify how the improvements will be phased and funded.

Currently, work is nearing completion on the transformation of Blood Alley Square into an improved space for gatherings and events.

In 2021, Gastown Business Improvement Association also released its own vision for overhauling the district’s streets into pedestrian- and event-friendly vibrant spaces.