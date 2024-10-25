Free Gastown Indigenous art tour uses your phone to come alive

This weekend, a brand-new Indigenous art tour will be available in Gastown for free, and it will use your phone to come to life.

Daily Hive Urbanized got a sneak peek of the experience, which you can get tickets for here.

It takes place on Sunday and is presented in partnership with the Vancouver Mural Festival, Slow Studies and Detours.

The experience features Coast Salish augmented reality (AR) art.

The tour takes place in Le Magasin Alley, just off Cordova and Homer streets and three pieces are featured in the tour, including Blessings and Prayer by Olivia George, Interconnected by Diamond Point, and With the Swiftness by Ovila Mailhot.

If you were to walk through the alley today, you’d see the art installations, and they might just look like ordinary posters. But when you pull your phone out and scan the QR codes on the posters, that’s when the magic happens.

Pictures don’t quite do it justice, but this will give you an idea of how AR transforms these posters.

With the Swiftness was particularly cool, as it projects a cyberpunk-esque AR butterfly onto your palm:

Spots for Sunday’s interactive Gastown art tour are limited, so you’ll want to get your free ticket as soon as possible.

Guided Indigenous AR art tour

When: Sunday, October 27

Where: Le Magasin Alley in Gastown

Tickets: Click here