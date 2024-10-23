"Canopy" LED lights at Robson Square, as seen on October 21, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Once again, Robson Square is illuminated by a breathtaking array of 3,000 programmable LED lights, bringing an electric energy to the heart of the city.

Impossible to miss, “Canopy,” the name of the special catenary lighting system, was reinstalled earlier this week at the street plaza above Robson Square between Howe and Hornby streets (immediately south of the Vancouver Art Gallery).

These lights are turned on around-the-clock, and regularly cycle through different illumination patterns and colours.

Canopy is spearheaded and funded by Downtown Van (the local business improvement association for downtown Vancouver), and designed and installed by Vancouver-based immersive digital lighting studio Tangible Interaction.

“Downtown Van is thrilled to reinstall the Canopy installation at Robson Square this winter,” Jane Talbot, president and CEO of Downtown Van, told Daily Hive Urbanized today.

“The overwhelming support we received last year truly showcased how much this initiative means to our community. The lights not only brighten our downtown core but also bring warmth and joy to everyone who visits.”

Canopy made its first appearance at the plaza last year; it was first activated in late November 2023, and then removed in late March 2024 to make way for the plaza’s summertime activations. Originally, the plan was to remove the installation at the end of February 2024, but it proved to be a popular feature for the high-traffic pedestrian thoroughfare.

Talbot says that for Canopy’s second season, it will remain in place until February 2025.

The catenary lighting system is suspended high over the plaza using lighting poles that were installed as part of the plaza’s 2021-completed permanent redesign. This past summer, those same poles were used to feature the “Art Overhead” Pride poem installation.