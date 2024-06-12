NewsShoppingTransportationUrbanizedCurated

Free public transit for diners and shoppers in Gastown this summer

Jun 12 2024, 9:18 pm
Free public transit for diners and shoppers in Gastown this summer
Waterfront Station near Gastown in downtown Vancouver. (Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock)

In addition to free weekly vehicle parking at the West Cordova parkade this summer, there is also now free public transit for people who directly support Gastown’s businesses.

Gastown Business Improvement Society’s newest initiative provides customers with a free one-zone, single-trip ride fare pass on TransLink’s public transit system.

Customers who shop, dine, or drink at a participating business within Gastown can ask for a free fare pass.

There are a total of 44 participating businesses in this program:

  1. Arcane Body Arts
  2. Artemesia
  3. Chic Winds
  4. Clough Club
  5. Coffee Bar
  6. Colourbox
  7. Dutil Denim
  8. East Van Roasters
  9. Evorden Jewelry
  10. Flowstate Hair Design
  11. Fluevog
  12. Gravity Pope
  13. Guilt & Co.
  14. Inform Interiors
  15. Is That French
  16. JWS
  17. Kozak
  18. Lamplighter
  19. Make Gastown
  20. Milano Coffe
  21. Monaco Cafe
  22. Nelson the Seagull
  23. Nurture with Nature
  24. OK Boot
  25. Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe
  26. One of a Few
  27. Out & About
  28. Pacific Rose Tattoo
  29. Patchwork Art Studio
  30. Petrichor Social
  31. Primp & Proper
  32. Roden Gray
  33. Rowan Sky
  34. Sadacci Café
  35. Saunter Coffee
  36. Silver Gallery
  37. Six Acres
  38. Steamworks
  39. Stega Eatery
  40. Timbertrain
  41. The Block
  42. The Cambie
  43. Water St. Cafe
  44. Vinyl Records

Of course, there are ample public transit services in the area, including various bus routes, SkyTrain’s Expo and Canada lines, and SeaBus ferry services at Waterfront Station. Gastown’s free fare offer is not valid for West Coast Express.

The business improvement association’s free parking and transit programs come just ahead of the start of the municipal government’s car-free zone pedestrian pilot project for Water Street, which will begin in early July and run through the end of August 2024.

The municipal government is encouraging Water Street businesses to set up restaurant patios and merchandise displays, with permitting fees waived and applications expedited.

As of this week, construction has also reached completion on the months-long repair work on Water Street’s brick pavers at Maple Tree Square.

