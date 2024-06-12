June 2024 completion of the Water Street brick pavers in Gastown. (City of Vancouver)

As of today, the months-long repair work to the brick pavers of Water Street in Gastown is now fully complete, just in time for this summer’s Water Street Pedestrian Zone pilot project.

The construction fencing has been removed, and the area has reopened to pedestrians only.

Contracted crews removed damaged brick pavers and asphalt patches, replacing these surfaces of the street with new brick pavers. This work, which is intended to be a durable interim solution, was focused at Maple Tree Square — where Water Street, Carrall Street, Powell Street, and Alexander Street intersect.

According to the City of Vancouver, the repair work was performed by hand section by section, similar to how the red bricks were originally installed in the 1970s. These repairs cost $1.1 million.

The condition of the brick pavers has progressively deteriorated over the past two decades.

The same traffic pattern and through-traffic closures that have been in place since March 2024, when repair work first began, will largely remain in place through the end of August 2024, with some changes for the forthcoming pilot project.

The pilot project of turning major areas of Water Street into a pedestrian-friendly zone will establish two car-free areas, with one area between West Cordova Street and Cambie Street (the Gastown Steam Clock) and the other area being Maple Tree Square. The stretch of Water Street between Maple Tree Square and Cambie Street will be a “car-light” area that retains vehicle access.

With construction now complete, City crews will begin this week carrying out additional traffic management measures and installing signs, street furniture, patios, and other features to support the pilot project, which officially begins in early July and ends in late August.

The municipal government is encouraging Water Street businesses to set up restaurant patios and merchandise displays, with permitting fees waived and applications expedited.

Local tourism authority Destination Vancouver will establish a kiosk at the intersection of Water Street and Cordova Street to direct locals, cruise ship passengers, and other visitors to Gastown.

“Maple Tree Square and Water Street are ready to shine as a patio, community, and business hot spot,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

“I’d like to personally invite everyone to come down to Gastown to walk, shop, eat, and take in everything this iconic neighbourhood has to offer.”

The municipal government has set aside $10 million in its multi-year capital plan to revitalize Gastown’s streets and public spaces. This money will cover the cost of the brick pavers’ repairs, the pilot project, and future major permanent street design upgrades.