To help ensure the car-free street sees ample activation during Gastown’s Water Street pedestrian zone pilot project this summer, the Vancouver City Council has approved the measure of waiving fees for businesses and organizations to create new and expanded patios and merchandise displays.

Additionally, the municipal government will provide $20,000 to the Gastown Business Improvement Society to restart its parking initiative of providing visitors three hours of free parking once per week during the pilot project. The business improvement association previously expressed deep concern there could be negative impacts on business loading and customer access.

The pedestrianized zone on the Water Street city block with the Steam Clock and within Maple Tree Square will be car-free, while other segments of Water Street between the two car-free zones will be a car-light zone. These areas will also see the placement of street furniture, seating, art, and other activations.

“This July and August, we’re transforming Water Street into a vibrant pedestrian zone, and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

“It’s important to me and this Council that we support our local businesses, be it waiving patio fees or supplementing free parking. We’re testing new and unique people-first initiatives here in one of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods and we’re determined to make it a success for all.”

Lisa Parker, the City’s director of public space and street use, added, “We are working closely with the Gastown BIA and individual businesses to ensure they are supported throughout the pilot. We have unlocked a variety of business uses for the pedestrian zone, including expanded patios, live music and performances, merchandise displays and vending.”

Learnings and input from the pilot project will help develop the City’s longer-term permanent Gastown streets’ placemaking strategy.

Ahead of the start of the car-free pilot project, the City has temporarily closed through-traffic on Water Street and changed the traffic pattern on nearby streets to perform repairs to the dilapidated brick pavers. This work is expected to reach completion next month, with the street closure and traffic pattern changes expected to run through the end of August when the car-free pedestrianization pilot project period ends.