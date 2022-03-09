Gas prices are now above $2 per litre in these spots across Canada

Although Vancouver was the first to do it in Canada, multiple other spots across the country have now joined in the $2 per litre club at the gas pump.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, the average price of gas across Canada sits at $1.868 per litre for Wednesday, March 9.

The steepest prices at the pump however can be found in these four locations that have all surpassed the $2 per litre mark:

Vancouver, British Columbia fuel prices

Regular: $2.117 per litre

Premium: $2.351 per litre

Victoria, British Columbia fuel prices

Regular: $2.089 per litre

Premium: $2.304 per litre

Abbotsford, British Columbia fuel prices

Regular: $2.049 per litre

Premium: $2.245 per litre

Labrador City, Newfoundland fuel prices

Regular: $2.013 per litre

Premium: $2.073 per litre

It’s no surprise that numerous other cities in British Columbia are flirting with the $2 milestone as well, with regular gas in Kelowna clocking in at $1.96 per litre, Kamloops at $1.958 per litre and Prince George at $1.939 per lite.

Parts of Quebec and Ontario are also motoring towards a toonie per litre, with Sudbury reaching $1.977 per litre on Wednesday while Timmins sat at $1.997 per litre. Quebec City and Montreal both are at $1.959 per litre.

If you are looking for the cheapest spots for fuel, look to the Prairie provinces. It’s just $1.658 per litre in Alberta’s capital city of Edmonton and $1.677 in Saskatchewan’s capital city of Regina. We guess it pays to be in the prairies when it comes to gas prices.