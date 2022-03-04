Gas prices hit $2 per litre in Vancouver, breaking all-time high in Canada

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver officially crossed the $2-per-litre threshold at many stations Friday morning, setting a new Canada-wide record.

Coastal BC currently has the highest gas prices across the country, with CAA pegging the BC gas price average at $1.86 per litre, above the national average of $1.67 per litre.

Prices across North America have increased rapidly this week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

Daily Hive spotted gas for sale at $2 at a West Vancouver station on Marine Drive just after 7 am.

A Husky station in Maple Ridge at Dewdney Trunk Road and 228 Street was also selling fuel for $2 per litre.

Roger McKnight, a chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International, told Daily Hive Thursday that the government could look into providing some relief to drivers.

“Maybe it’s time for various levels of government to take a break and put the brakes on taxes,” said McKnight.

Gas analysts predicted that prices would hit $2 a litre by the end of this week, and they may stay high for some time.