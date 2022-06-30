Gas prices are about to take a big tumble in major Canadian cities

It looks like gas prices could take a tumble in many Canadian cities on Canada Day, just in time for long-weekend road trips.

Gas Wizard, a gas price tracking and prediction site, is forecasting up to an 11-cent per litre drop in some cities tomorrow.

The biggest drop is predicted in Ontario, where gas prices in Toronto and Ottawa are forecast to drop 11 cents down to $2.129 per litre.

In Montreal, where gas is currently $2.089 per litre, prices could fall four cents.

And in Vancouver, where gas is $2.149 per litre, prices are forecast to drop seven cents.

No change is forecast in Alberta.

If the prediction comes true, it could mean welcome relief for many Canadians at the pumps as they head out for long weekend activities.

Gas prices hit record highs in Canada this spring after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up prices across North America. Many countries enacted sanctions against Russia, such as halting the purchase of its petroleum products.

As a result, there’s more demand for oil and gas products from the US, which Canada usually purchases from.

The relief coming this weekend will likely only be temporary. Analysts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t likely to resolve anytime soon, and gas price records will continue to be broken through the summer.