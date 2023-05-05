Gang of vandals rolls up on Abbotsford home smashing car windows (VIDEO)

A group of vandals pulled up to an occupied home and chaotically caused property damage in Abbotsford last week.

According to a media release from Abbotsford Police Constable Scott McClure, the department is investigating the incident of mischief and property damage. Police say that on April 29, past midnight, patrol officers responded to a report of mischief in progress at a home on the 2300 block of Broadway Street.

When officers arrived, they saw extensive property damage to four cars and parts of the home. There’s video of the incident as well, which shows a “large group of armed suspects arriving in three different vehicles,” said police.

“The suspects are seen leaving their vehicles before using various weapons, including axes, swords, and baseball bats, to smash out windows and destroy other property,” police said.

In the video, you can see cars pull up to the house and suspects spill out, immediately smashing car windows with various implements. Two minutes later, all the suspects drive away.

Now, investigators want folks with information about the suspect or suspects’ vehicles to come forward.

“This incident is very concerning to the AbbyPD, due to the violent nature of the crime

and the targeting of an occupied residence,” said police.