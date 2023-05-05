Suspect throws himself into a car in violent BC carjacking (VIDEO)

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking in BC.

The carjacking occurred in Colwood, BC, just west of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

West Shore RCMP shared two videos of the incident on Twitter, and in one of the videos, it appears the suspect throws himself violently into the windshield of a moving vehicle, which barely seems to phase him.

This Suspect has been arrested, video from a violent car jacking investigation that took place on April 15, 2300 block of Sooke Rd. If you witnessed this crime please come forward and speak to police, call us at 250-474-2264.

West Shore RCMP has identified the suspect as a resident of Colwood and said that the 18-year-old had been arrested and charged with several offences, including:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault

Assaulting a police officer

Mischief to property under $5,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

West Shore RCMP believes that others may have witnessed the violent carjacking but have not come forward to provide information to the BC RCMP.

“Specifically, a white vehicle was observed in two separate videos driving past the taxi as the incident is taking place. The vehicle did not stop.”

Reports on social media suggest that the suspect was a Pacific Pride rugby player named Sione Fine, which Rugby Canada has confirmed.

“Rugby Canada has removed Sione Fine from the Pacific Pride Academy Program,” a statement on the governing body’s website reads.