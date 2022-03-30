Winter is coming. This summer, though.

For fantasy drama fans looking to dive back into the Game of Thrones world, a return to Westeros is in the cards.

On Wednesday, HBO announced George R.R. Martin-produced House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21.

The series will delve into the past of House Targaryen, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones — the critically-acclaimed series which ran from 2011 to 2019 (we don’t need to talk about the last season, though…)

Like the Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon will loosely be based on the events of the 2018 book of the same name by Martin.

The book follows the Targaryen family during a period of family conflict, known in the realm as the “Dance of Dragons.” The plot centres around a war that breaks out within the family over who will inherit the Iron Throne after King Viserys I Targaryen, aka “The Mad King.”

The series stars Peaky Blinders‘ Paddy Considine as King Viserys, Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as Viserys’ brother Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Viserys’ first-born child) along with Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans Steve Toussaint, and Eve Best.

On Wednesday, the House of the Dragon Instagram channel shared several different stills from the show, corresponding with characters’ names.

Filming for the Game of Thrones prequel series began in April 2021 and was shot in England, Spain, and Portugal.

Anyone else going to have that Game of Thrones intro theme song stuck in their head until August?