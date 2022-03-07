Ontario restaurant chain Gabby’s has changed the name of its “Moscow Mule” in support of Ukrainian efforts.

The chain shared news of this adjustment on its Instagram over the weekend, explaining that they would be replacing “Moscow” with “Kyiv” and would no longer offer Russian products at their establishment.

“We have the utmost respect to our employees and customers that are of Russian descent,” read the post.

“At this time, we have made the decision to stop ordering Russian products at our establishment, and we will no longer be serving Moscow Mules.”

A portion of the proceeds from every newly named “Kyiv Mule” will be donated to the Red Cross’ Ukraine efforts, according to the restaurant.

Despite its efforts to show solidarity and support, its comment section was filled with backlash over the change.

“This is outright bigotry. It’s completely xenophobic,” reads one comment. “Way to estrange whole communities of innocent ppl during an already politically tense social climate. And it has zero political impact. It just rallies hate.”

Another commentator wondered if it would have been better to simply use the proceeds made from Moscow Mules to go towards donation efforts and not change its name.

“Wouldn’t it have been even better to have the Moscow Mule be the drink where the proceeds are donated from?? This move is so beyond unnecessary, way to think it through.”

Gabby’s is not the first Canadian restaurant to make similar changes. An eatery in Quebec changed the name of their poutine dish due to its similarity to the name of President Vladimir Putin.

Le Roy Jucep, a Drummondville diner that claims it invented the poutine in the 1950s, has temporarily changed the name of its poutine to simply “fries-cheese-gravy.”

As for Gabby’s “Kyiv Mule,” the drink is now made using Swedish brand Absolut vodka, ginger beer and lime.

Daily Hive has reached out to Gabby’s restaurant group for further comment.