BROCKHAMPTON announces 2022 show in Vancouver

American hip-hop group BROCKHAMPTON is coming to Vancouver next spring.

The show is scheduled to take place on April 12 at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 10 am and are available through Ticketmaster and LiveNation. Tickets are $49.50, $59.50, and $69.50. Doors open at 7 pm, and the all-ages show starts at 8 pm.

The show is part of the group’s Here Right Now tour.