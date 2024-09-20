"Future landmark": Not-yet-built Vancouver home struggles to sell

If you want to own a home that is promised to be a “future landmark” of luxury Vancouver real estate, it will cost you hundreds of millions of pennies.

According to a listing on Zealty, 1512 Western Crescent is currently listed for sale for $14,680,000 and has an assessed value of $10,381,000

The catch? It’s a home that hasn’t even been built yet, but you’d be acquiring all the design plans until the point of sale.

Pictures of the property are all renders based on concepts of the future home. Even if you can afford the over $14 million being asked for, you could still make adjustments.

The home was sold recently for a comparatively low price of $10,500,000 in April 2021. Three years later, in March 2024, it was listed for $14,680,000.

That listing was terminated after ten days and re-listed for $15,680,000. It was cancelled in May of this year and re-listed on September 16, returning to the asking price of $14,680,000.

There is currently someone living at the existing property.

The listing states, “The existing 3,737 [sq ft] house is tenanted and still livable. Please do not walk on the land without prior notice.”

The future home, designed by Nick Milkovich Architects Design, Paul Sangha Landscaping, and Mitchell Freedland Interior, promises a massive 11,039 sq ft of space.

The home promises ocean views. The listing also says the home would “imitate an eagle spreading its wings flying in the sky.”

Would you consider buying a home in Vancouver that promises to be a “future landmark?”