NewsReal EstateUrbanized

"Future landmark": Not-yet-built Vancouver home struggles to sell

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 20 2024, 11:24 pm
"Future landmark": Not-yet-built Vancouver home struggles to sell
Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

If you want to own a home that is promised to be a “future landmark” of luxury Vancouver real estate, it will cost you hundreds of millions of pennies.

According to a listing on Zealty, 1512 Western Crescent is currently listed for sale for $14,680,000 and has an assessed value of $10,381,000

The catch? It’s a home that hasn’t even been built yet, but you’d be acquiring all the design plans until the point of sale.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

Pictures of the property are all renders based on concepts of the future home. Even if you can afford the over $14 million being asked for, you could still make adjustments.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

The home was sold recently for a comparatively low price of $10,500,000 in April 2021. Three years later, in March 2024, it was listed for $14,680,000.

That listing was terminated after ten days and re-listed for $15,680,000. It was cancelled in May of this year and re-listed on September 16, returning to the asking price of $14,680,000.

future vancouver home

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

There is currently someone living at the existing property.

The listing states, “The existing 3,737 [sq ft] house is tenanted and still livable. Please do not walk on the land without prior notice.”

future vancouver home

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

The future home, designed by Nick Milkovich Architects Design, Paul Sangha Landscaping, and Mitchell Freedland Interior, promises a massive 11,039 sq ft of space.

The home promises ocean views. The listing also says the home would “imitate an eagle spreading its wings flying in the sky.”

Would you consider buying a home in Vancouver that promises to be a “future landmark?”

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop